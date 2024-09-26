Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 47 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.53.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $422.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.71. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

