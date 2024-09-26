Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Macquarie

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNW. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth about $23,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

