Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

