Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXT opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,319,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.