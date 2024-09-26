Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

