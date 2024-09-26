Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNI opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

