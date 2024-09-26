Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

