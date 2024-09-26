Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.35

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 9550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

