Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.38

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.38 and last traded at $134.10, with a volume of 884270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,950,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,256,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,870,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

