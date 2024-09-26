JMP Securities Boosts ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target to $17.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance
ACR stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,780. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
