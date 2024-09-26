JMP Securities Boosts ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target to $17.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,780. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $580,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.