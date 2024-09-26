Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 6.6 %

DUOL opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.