SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.52

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.52 and last traded at $243.40, with a volume of 273028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

