Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Up to $61.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.04, but opened at $75.38. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 902,167 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after buying an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 677,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

