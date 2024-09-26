Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $6.41. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 1,159,708 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

