Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.93

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.93 and last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.6499033 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kiwetinohk Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.