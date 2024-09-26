Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.59

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.59 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 22436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.63.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

