Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Bank of America

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $292.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day moving average is $205.34.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,527. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Duolingo by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.