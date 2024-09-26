Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.77.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.