Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.58

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $95.49, with a volume of 1129249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 219,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $325,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

