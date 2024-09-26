iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.07

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 1157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

