iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.77

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.77 and last traded at $189.59, with a volume of 140879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

