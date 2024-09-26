Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.90

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.90 and last traded at $242.62, with a volume of 11844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.