Maxim Group Boosts Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $25.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

CAPR stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

