Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

New Street Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cfra raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

AAPL opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 137,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 195,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,225,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $236,021,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

