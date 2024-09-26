ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.16

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 19606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevard LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.