iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.38

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 14008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.32.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

