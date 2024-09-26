Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $31,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

HST stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

