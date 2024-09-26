APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 190,402 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,402 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 118.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 313,723 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 126,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 85,694 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

