Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Workday worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3,717.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,604,344 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.37 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.