APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.14.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

