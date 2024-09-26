Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

