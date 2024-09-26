APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $28.58 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,360,194.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,360,194.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,317 shares of company stock valued at $37,173,297 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $510.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

