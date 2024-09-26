APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 8,006 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

