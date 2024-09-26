APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $22.57 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of UDR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in UDR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

