APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 14,102 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

