APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

