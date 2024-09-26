APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,152 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,791,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

