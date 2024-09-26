APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 9,001 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.