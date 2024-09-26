Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $13.08. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 218,038 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 370,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

