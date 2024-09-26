EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.51. EHang shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 229,246 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

EHang Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $805.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EHang by 34.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

