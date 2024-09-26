Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $17.39. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,516,861 shares traded.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

