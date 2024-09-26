ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 397,345 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
