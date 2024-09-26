ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 397,345 shares traded.

ATRenew Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth $3,328,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

