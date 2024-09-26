Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $37.88

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.88, but opened at $40.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 362,869 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

