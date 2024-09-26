Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 730,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of -0.02.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 1,233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 1,362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 132,029 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

