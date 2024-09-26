Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.60 to $25.50. The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $24.19. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1,743,892 shares trading hands.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto Stock Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.