Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.60 to $25.50. The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $24.19. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1,743,892 shares trading hands.
LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.
Li Auto Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
