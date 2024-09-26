Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.20. Weibo shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 377,384 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 171,188 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 128,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Weibo by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

