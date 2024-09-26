H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.43. H World Group shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 446,476 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

H World Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 192.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,778,000 after acquiring an additional 659,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

