TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 776,098 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 328.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

See Also

