Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $106.06

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.06, but opened at $112.10. Southern Copper shares last traded at $113.60, with a volume of 238,510 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,112.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

