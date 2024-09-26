Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.43. Lufax shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 902,890 shares.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 938.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

